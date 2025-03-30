Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.26 and last traded at $28.04, with a volume of 440925 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.06.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.49.

Institutional Trading of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,881,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,264,000 after buying an additional 52,369 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,453,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,065,000 after acquiring an additional 93,522 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2,039.4% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 1,999,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,362 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,378,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,763,000 after purchasing an additional 37,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth $28,089,000.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

