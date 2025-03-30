SRM Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRM) Short Interest Update

SRM Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 320,400 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the February 28th total of 461,600 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of SRM Entertainment

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SRM Entertainment stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in SRM Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned 0.40% of SRM Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

SRM Entertainment Trading Down 4.9 %

SRM traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.45. The company had a trading volume of 128,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,117. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. SRM Entertainment has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.60.

SRM Entertainment Company Profile

SRM Entertainment, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells toys and souvenirs to theme parks. It sells its products through amusement parks, entertainment venues, and theme hotels in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Jupiter, Florida.

