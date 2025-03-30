Stage Harbor Financial LLC Acquires 95 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Stage Harbor Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Stage Harbor Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Stage Harbor Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $510.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $541.51 and its 200-day moving average is $539.71. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $453.90 and a 1-year high of $563.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.8121 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

