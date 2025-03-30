Stage Harbor Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 6,801 Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Stage Harbor Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 151.9% during the fourth quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAT opened at $51.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $50.16 and a one year high of $61.75.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Announces Dividend

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.1614 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

