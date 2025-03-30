Stage Harbor Financial LLC Takes $242,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Stage Harbor Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTUM. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $574,824,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 215.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,954,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,454,000 after buying an additional 1,334,851 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 204.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,128,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,427,000 after buying an additional 758,024 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5,196.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 689,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,658,000 after acquiring an additional 676,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,055.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 507,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,969,000 after acquiring an additional 463,387 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 3.9 %

BATS:MTUM opened at $200.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.99. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $168.49 and a twelve month high of $229.77.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.