State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF) Short Interest Down 28.1% in March

State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,300 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the February 28th total of 88,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 316.5 days.
State Bank of India Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SBKFF remained flat at $85.00 during midday trading on Friday. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183. State Bank of India has a 12-month low of $80.75 and a 12-month high of $112.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.24.
State Bank of India Company Profile
