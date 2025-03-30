Steem Price Reaches $0.13 (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 30th. In the last week, Steem has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a market capitalization of $65.06 million and $14.47 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Arweave (AR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00007826 BTC.
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82,739.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000205 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00011684 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.60 or 0.00103458 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.54 or 0.00369282 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.73 or 0.00260734 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00020153 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000209 BTC.
About Steem
STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 506,930,517 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Steem
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
