StockNews.com Begins Coverage on International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Down 1.0 %

International Tower Hill Mines stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.55. International Tower Hill Mines has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $134.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Transactions at International Tower Hill Mines

In other International Tower Hill Mines news, major shareholder Strategic Opportuniti Electrum bought 1,152,091 shares of International Tower Hill Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $553,003.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 28,765,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,807,522.56. This trade represents a 4.17 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of THM. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hemenway Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Dauntless Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 54.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is a Canada-based resource exploration company possessing a portfolio of Alaskan and Nevada based gold and base metal exploration projects. The Company is currently focused on the Livengood Gold Project located in the north of Fairbanks, Alaska. International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

