StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GAIA. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Gaia to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Gaia Stock Down 7.8 %

Gaia stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. Gaia has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $6.53. The company has a market capitalization of $92.52 million, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.09.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 million. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 7.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gaia will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gaia during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gaia by 13.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 21,870 shares in the last quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gaia in the fourth quarter worth about $2,804,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gaia by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,114,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 406,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 27,289 shares during the last quarter. 40.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet connected devices.

