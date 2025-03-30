StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Impac Mortgage Stock Performance
Shares of IMH opened at $0.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.90. Impac Mortgage has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.88.
About Impac Mortgage
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Impac Mortgage
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.