StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH)

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2025

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMHGet Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Stock Performance

Shares of IMH opened at $0.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.90. Impac Mortgage has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.88.

About Impac Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

