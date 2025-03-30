StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ ONCT opened at $0.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.18. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $9.88.
Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Oncternal Therapeutics
- A Deeper Look at Bid-Ask Spreads
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.