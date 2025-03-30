StockNews.com Upgrades Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) to “Buy”

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Booking from $5,400.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $5,100.00 to $5,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,900.00 to $5,540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $4,470.00 to $5,248.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,120.00 price target (up previously from $4,900.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,370.43.

Get Booking alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BKNG

Booking Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Booking stock opened at $4,634.24 on Friday. Booking has a 1 year low of $3,180.00 and a 1 year high of $5,337.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4,779.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4,733.69. The company has a market cap of $152.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $35.82 by $5.73. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Booking had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 159.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Booking

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.