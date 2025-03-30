Strategy Asset Managers LLC Grows Position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,011 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in QuantumScape by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,853,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,671,000 after purchasing an additional 218,743 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth $1,275,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the third quarter worth $828,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in QuantumScape by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,331,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,103,000 after acquiring an additional 104,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 274.6% in the 4th quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 135,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 99,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Price Performance

QuantumScape stock opened at $4.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 4.45. QuantumScape Co. has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $9.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.19. The company has a current ratio of 14.07, a quick ratio of 14.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at QuantumScape

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 12,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total transaction of $67,379.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 228,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,658.14. This trade represents a 5.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 36,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $186,961.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,024,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,183,084.50. This represents a 3.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,147 shares of company stock valued at $935,758 in the last quarter. 12.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on QuantumScape from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuantumScape has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.06.

QuantumScape Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

