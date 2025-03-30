Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 157 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lessened its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 673 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,687,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $708,498,000 after acquiring an additional 21,705 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth $549,399,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at $250,571,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,046 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,095,000 after acquiring an additional 8,753 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 127,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ DPZ opened at $447.12 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $396.06 and a 52 week high of $542.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $459.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $441.41. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.06.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NASDAQ:DPZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $1.74 dividend. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 2,104 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.28, for a total transaction of $917,933.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,359.72. The trade was a 26.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Reddy Sandeep sold 1,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.20, for a total transaction of $477,326.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,081 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,499.20. This trade represents a 11.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,597 shares of company stock valued at $3,762,052. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on DPZ shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $545.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $490.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $503.41.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

