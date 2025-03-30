Summit Securities Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 72,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,444,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.1% of Summit Securities Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $972,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 75,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $397,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $82.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.01. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $73.91 and a twelve month high of $85.19.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

