Summit Securities Group LLC Buys New Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 729 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 76.7% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $264.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $302.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.14 and a 52-week high of $276.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.89.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 36.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMUS. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $247.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.80.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total transaction of $191,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,533. This trade represents a 18.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

