Summit Securities Group LLC Has $581,000 Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Summit Securities Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SMH opened at $212.17 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $198.44 and a 52-week high of $283.07. The stock has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $238.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.05.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

