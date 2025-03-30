Summit Securities Group LLC Invests $715,000 in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Compass Point raised their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.55.

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $36.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 918.80, a P/E/G ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.03. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.66. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.