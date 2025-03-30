Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Receives $17.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total transaction of $479,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 991,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,510,911.27. The trade was a 4.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,358,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,637.60. This trade represents a 12.42 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 121,466 shares of company stock worth $1,136,397 over the last 90 days. 3.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sunrun by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,749,115 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $219,679,000 after acquiring an additional 343,448 shares in the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 13,500,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $124,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516,793 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Sunrun by 593.9% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 12,028,454 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $111,263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,294,947 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sunrun by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,159,711 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $165,424,000 after purchasing an additional 54,329 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC raised its position in Sunrun by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 6,683,162 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $5.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Sunrun has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $22.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.26.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

