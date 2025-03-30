Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.20 and traded as low as $18.20. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) shares last traded at $18.20, with a volume of 800 shares traded.
Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.67.
About Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ)
Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and paper products worldwide. The company offers wood products to the home improvement and building materials sectors, including machined softwood, carcassing, MDF, decking, and sheet materials for builders' merchants and DIY retailers; and various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.
