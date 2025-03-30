Swissquote Group Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:SWQGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Swissquote Group Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:SWQGF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 90.2% from the February 28th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 97.0 days.
Swissquote Group Stock Performance
SWQGF opened at $322.00 on Friday. Swissquote Group has a fifty-two week low of $184.50 and a fifty-two week high of $322.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $322.00 and a 200 day moving average of $322.00.
Swissquote Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Swissquote Group
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Swissquote Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swissquote Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.