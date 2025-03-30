Sydbank A/S (OTCMKTS:SYANY) Shares Down 5.6% – Time to Sell?

Sydbank A/S (OTCMKTS:SYANY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.80 and last traded at $12.80. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.56.

Sydbank A/S Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.42.

Sydbank A/S Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7771 per share. This is an increase from Sydbank A/S’s previous dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

Sydbank A/S Company Profile

Sydbank A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to corporate, private, retail, and institutional clients in Denmark and internationally. The company operates in Banking, Asset Management, Sydbank Markets, Treasury, and Other segments. The company offers various deposits, and loans and advances; and corporate banking services, including financing solutions and advisory services; leasing solutions to businesses; and international commercial banking services, such as payment and cash management solutions.

