T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:TMSL) Holdings Increased by Watchman Group Inc.

Watchman Group Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:TMSL – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 764,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,241 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF makes up 6.5% of Watchman Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Watchman Group Inc. owned 23.90% of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF worth $24,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF by 816.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 305,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,909,000 after buying an additional 271,969 shares during the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 6,530 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $8,501,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter.

Get T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of TMSL stock opened at $30.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.84. The firm has a market cap of $511.04 million, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.05. T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $28.86 and a 1-year high of $35.37.

T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (TMSL) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on extended market equity. TMSL is an actively managed fund that invests in US small- and mid-cap companies with either growth or value characteristics

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.