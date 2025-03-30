Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.A) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Teck Resources Limited (TSE:TECK.A – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$62.93 and traded as low as C$53.42. Teck Resources shares last traded at C$53.50, with a volume of 2,445 shares trading hands.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$407.67 million, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$59.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$62.95.

Insider Transactions at Teck Resources

In other Teck Resources news, Director James Kitchener Gowans bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$59.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,500.00. Company insiders own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

