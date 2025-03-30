Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Purchased by NEOS Investment Management LLC

NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 87.1% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 6.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 102,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter valued at $52,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $154,302.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,576 shares in the company, valued at $4,077,858.24. The trade was a 3.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $44,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,824. The trade was a 9.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,013,134. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TER shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. UBS Group set a $130.00 price target on Teradyne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.44.

Teradyne Stock Down 3.4 %

TER opened at $82.78 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.47 and a 52-week high of $163.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.43. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.46.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 19.08%. Research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

