Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2025

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIOGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, a growth of 116.4% from the February 28th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of TCBIO stock opened at $19.61 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $22.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.80.

Texas Capital Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.3594 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.