The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 43.1% from the February 28th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of GLU traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,338. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $13.32 and a 52 week high of $17.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.59.
About The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust
