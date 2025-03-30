The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 43.1% from the February 28th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GLU traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,338. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $13.32 and a 52 week high of $17.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.59.

About The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

