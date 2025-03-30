The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) Short Interest Down 25.6% in March

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,800 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the February 28th total of 62,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of The OLB Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The OLB Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.82% of The OLB Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The OLB Group alerts:

The OLB Group Trading Down 0.5 %

The OLB Group stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. The OLB Group has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $7.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.81.

The OLB Group Company Profile

The OLB Group, Inc is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The OLB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The OLB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.