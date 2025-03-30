The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 163.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,814 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,569,772.67. This trade represents a 4.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.06.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $118.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.22. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.35 and a 1-year high of $128.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.24 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. Analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.