The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.75.
Several analysts have commented on TTC shares. Northland Capmk raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Toro from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Toro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Toro from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.
View Our Latest Analysis on TTC
Institutional Trading of Toro
Toro Price Performance
NYSE:TTC opened at $73.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Toro has a 52 week low of $71.23 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.70.
Toro announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback 4,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Toro Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.87%.
About Toro
The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Toro
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.