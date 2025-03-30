THORChain Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $316.51 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $316.51 million and $77.38 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THORChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.14 or 0.00001373 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, THORChain has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain launched on May 8th, 2018. THORChain’s total supply is 425,717,793 coins and its circulating supply is 277,687,826 coins. The Reddit community for THORChain is https://reddit.com/r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

THORChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “THORCHain is a decentralized liquidity protocol that allows users to easily exchange cryptocurrency assets across a range of networks without losing full custody of their assets in the process.With THORChain, users can simply swap one asset for another in a permissionless setting, without needing to rely on order books to source liquidity. Instead, market prices are maintained through the ratio of assets in a pool (see automated market maker).The native utility token of the THORChain platform is RUNE. This is used as the base currency in the THORChain ecosystem and is also used for platform governance and security as part of THORChain's Sybil resistance mechanisms — since THORChain nodes must commit a minimum of 1 million RUNE to participate in its rotating consensus process.THORChain was funded through an initial DEX offering (IDO) which launched through the Binance DEX in July 2019. Its mainnet was originally launched in January 2021.Mainnet – https://viewblock.io/thorchainERC-20 – https://etherscan.io/token/0x3155ba85d5f96b2d030a4966af206230e46849cbBEP2 – https://explorer.binance.org/asset/RUNE-“

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

