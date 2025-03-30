Thunder Brawl Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $5.31 Million (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. In the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Thunder Brawl has a market capitalization of $5.31 million and approximately $386,957.20 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be bought for $0.0293 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Thunder Brawl Token Profile

Thunder Brawl’s genesis date was January 9th, 2022. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.02932363 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $409,247.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

