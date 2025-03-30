Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$0.66.

Separately, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.30 to C$0.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Trading Up 6.0 %

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

Shares of TWM opened at C$0.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$114.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 12-month low of C$0.11 and a 12-month high of C$0.86.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd is a Canadian company that is engaged in providing midstream infrastructure and a natural gas storage facility. It mainly focuses on the purchase, sale, and transportation of Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) such as propane and natural gasoline throughout North America and export to premium markets.

