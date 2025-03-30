Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TDWRF) Short Interest Up 40.0% in March

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TDWRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Tidewater Renewables Price Performance

Tidewater Renewables stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. Tidewater Renewables has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.08.

About Tidewater Renewables

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade counterparties, existing customers, government entities, Indigenous groups, and others in the transportation, utilities, refining, marketing, and power industries.

