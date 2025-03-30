Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TDWRF) Short Interest Up 40.0% in March

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TDWRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.
Tidewater Renewables Price Performance
Tidewater Renewables stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. Tidewater Renewables has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.08.
About Tidewater Renewables
