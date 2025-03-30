Top Growth Stocks To Follow Now – March 27th

Novo Nordisk A/S, Concentrix, Welltower, BlackRock, Blackstone, Apollo Global Management, and Prologis are the seven Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Growth stocks are shares of companies that are expected to experience above-average revenue and earnings growth compared to other companies in the market. These companies typically reinvest their profits back into their business to fuel expansion rather than paying significant dividends to shareholders. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.09. 4,714,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,463,408. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.75. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $69.78 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $314.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.42.

Concentrix (CNXC)

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

Shares of CNXC traded up $16.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.84. 2,818,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,132. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Concentrix has a twelve month low of $36.28 and a twelve month high of $77.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.69.

Welltower (WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

NYSE WELL traded down $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $149.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,012,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,662. Welltower has a 12-month low of $87.87 and a 12-month high of $158.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.20.

BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

NYSE BLK traded down $2.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $965.99. The stock had a trading volume of 151,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,549. The company has a market capitalization of $149.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $745.55 and a twelve month high of $1,084.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $980.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $990.36.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

BX traded down $3.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $143.52. 929,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,282,724. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.33 and a 200 day moving average of $167.54. The firm has a market cap of $104.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Blackstone has a 12-month low of $115.82 and a 12-month high of $200.96.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of NYSE APO traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $141.81. The company had a trading volume of 840,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,375,474. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $95.11 and a 1-year high of $189.49. The company has a market capitalization of $80.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.82.

Prologis (PLD)

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

PLD stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.92. The company had a trading volume of 936,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,681,627. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $102.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $100.82 and a fifty-two week high of $132.57.

