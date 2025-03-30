Top Video Game Stocks To Follow Now – March 28th

Walmart, Target, and Take-Two Interactive Software are the three Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Video game stocks are shares issued by companies involved in creating, developing, or distributing video games and related entertainment content. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the industry’s financial performance, which can be influenced by game releases, technological advancements, and broader market trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.90. 7,455,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,885,512. The company has a market cap of $680.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart has a one year low of $58.56 and a one year high of $105.30.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of TGT traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.04. 5,247,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,178,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Target has a 52 week low of $101.76 and a 52 week high of $181.86. The company has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.87.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

NASDAQ:TTWO traded down $4.02 on Friday, hitting $210.28. 498,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,614. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.25. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $135.24 and a 52 week high of $220.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.82.

