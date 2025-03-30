Totally plc (LON:TLY) Insider Buys £21,360 in Stock

Totally plc (LON:TLY – Get Free Report) insider Simon Stilwell purchased 534,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £21,360 ($27,646.91).

Shares of TLY stock opened at GBX 4 ($0.05) on Friday. Totally plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2.74 ($0.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 11.50 ($0.15). The company has a market capitalization of £7.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.73.

Totally plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care, Elective Care, and Corporate Wellbeing segments. The company provides urgent treatment centres which manages front door to A&E departments; NHS 111, GP out of hours services; and clinical assessment services providing telephonic access to multidisciplinary teams of clinicians, and acute visiting services as part of an integrated care system.

