Totally plc (LON:TLY) Insider Buys £21,360 in Stock

Totally plc (LON:TLY – Get Free Report) insider Simon Stilwell purchased 534,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £21,360 ($27,646.91).
Totally Stock Performance
Shares of TLY stock opened at GBX 4 ($0.05) on Friday. Totally plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2.74 ($0.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 11.50 ($0.15). The company has a market capitalization of £7.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.73.
About Totally
