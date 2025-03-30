Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UL has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $59.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.25. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.46 and a one year high of $65.87.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.4674 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.01%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

