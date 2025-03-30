Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 986.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 858 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 20,308 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,766,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. denkapparat Operations GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 903,909 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $345,664,000 after buying an additional 152,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $293.06 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.01 and a 52 week high of $423.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $364.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.62.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LULU. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $391.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup set a $330.00 price target on Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $373.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.72.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

