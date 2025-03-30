Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Has $426,000 Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 945,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,326,000 after purchasing an additional 412,335 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 492,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,859,000 after acquiring an additional 14,762 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 430,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,572,000 after acquiring an additional 11,363 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 418,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,540,000 after acquiring an additional 190,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Park Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 356,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,309,000 after acquiring an additional 88,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ICVT opened at $84.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.84. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.97 and a 52-week high of $89.71.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1466 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

