Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE CL opened at $92.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $85.32 and a 52-week high of $109.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.61.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 477.77% and a net margin of 14.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 59.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.06.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

