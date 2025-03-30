Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $460,000. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 107,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after acquiring an additional 6,566 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,194,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Richard C. Puccio, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.19, for a total value of $836,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,916 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,928.04. This represents a 7.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 12,684 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,663,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,066,750. The trade was a 22.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,684 shares of company stock worth $7,746,500. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Analog Devices from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $245.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.41.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $201.56 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.57 and a 52 week high of $247.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $99.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.19, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.53.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.11%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

