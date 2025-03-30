Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BABA opened at $132.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.28. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $68.36 and a 52 week high of $148.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.60 and a 200 day moving average of $102.58.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.07). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $104.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $118.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.14.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

