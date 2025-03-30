Trifast plc (LON:TRI) Insider Purchases £239,775 in Stock

Trifast plc (LON:TRI – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Mills purchased 347,500 shares of Trifast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 69 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of £239,775 ($310,348.17).

Nicholas Mills also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 27th, Nicholas Mills acquired 100,000 shares of Trifast stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.04) per share, with a total value of £80,000 ($103,546.47).

On Friday, January 24th, Nicholas Mills bought 240,000 shares of Trifast stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 82 ($1.06) per share, for a total transaction of £196,800 ($254,724.31).

Trifast Price Performance

Shares of LON TRI opened at GBX 70 ($0.91) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 73.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 78.24. Trifast plc has a twelve month low of GBX 64.20 ($0.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 87 ($1.13). The company has a market capitalization of £96.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.54.

Trifast Cuts Dividend

Trifast Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. Trifast’s payout ratio is -62.39%.

About Trifast plc (LSE Main listing: symbol: TRI)

Founded in 1973, Trifast is a leading international specialist in the design, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of high-quality industrial fastenings. From locations across key regions in the UK & Ireland, Asia, Europe, and North America, the Group supplies customers in c.70 countries across a wide range of industries, including automotive, smart infrastructure and medical equipment.

Through our Engineering application expertise we deliver comprehensive support to our OEM and Tier 1 customers across every requirement, from concept design through to technical engineering consultancy, manufacturing, supply management and global logistics.

