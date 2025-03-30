trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Short Interest Up 43.1% in March

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVGGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 257,900 shares, an increase of 43.1% from the February 28th total of 180,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

TRVG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of trivago in a report on Saturday, February 8th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on trivago from $2.60 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, trivago currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.94.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in trivago stock. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVGFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 285,804 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft owned 0.41% of trivago at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of trivago stock opened at $4.73 on Friday. trivago has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $5.45. The company has a market cap of $330.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -473.00 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day moving average is $2.66.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVGGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. trivago had a positive return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that trivago will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

