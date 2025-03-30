trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Short Interest Up 43.1% in March

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 257,900 shares, an increase of 43.1% from the February 28th total of 180,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

TRVG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of trivago in a report on Saturday, February 8th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on trivago from $2.60 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, trivago currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.94.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in trivago stock. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of trivago ( NASDAQ:TRVG Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 285,804 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft owned 0.41% of trivago at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of trivago stock opened at $4.73 on Friday. trivago has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $5.45. The company has a market cap of $330.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -473.00 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day moving average is $2.66.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. trivago had a positive return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that trivago will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

