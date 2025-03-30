TrueShares Active Yield ETF (NASDAQ:ERNZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TrueShares Active Yield ETF (NASDAQ:ERNZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 35.8% from the February 28th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

TrueShares Active Yield ETF Price Performance

ERNZ stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.94. The stock had a trading volume of 20,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,623. TrueShares Active Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $22.93 and a twelve month high of $25.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.80 million and a P/E ratio of 10.21.

TrueShares Active Yield ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from TrueShares Active Yield ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

About TrueShares Active Yield ETF

The TrueShares Active Yield ETF (ERNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks to outperform the broader market by investing in a portfolio of 50-150 income-generating securities derived from quantitative and qualitative analysis. ERNZ was launched on Apr 30, 2024 and is issued by Truemark Group.

