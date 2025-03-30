TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ) Shares Down 4.2% – What’s Next?

TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 4.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $37.23 and last traded at $35.72. Approximately 12,327 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 8,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.29.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF Stock Down 4.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $76.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.41.

About TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (DECZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

