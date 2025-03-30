Tucker Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,581 Shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV)

Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report) by 121.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 121,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 6,901 shares during the period. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $440,000. Sequent Planning LLC boosted its position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sequent Planning LLC now owns 121,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,925,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,973,000 after buying an additional 83,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 409,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after acquiring an additional 29,289 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA LGOV opened at $21.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.38. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $23.64.

About First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF

The First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (LGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of US government bonds with an average duration of eight or more years. The fund seeks current income with a focus on capital preservation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.