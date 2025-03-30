Tucker Asset Management LLC Has $126,000 Stock Position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS)

Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTGS. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 19,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTGS opened at $29.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $922.35 million, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.11. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $28.31 and a 12 month high of $33.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.38 and a 200-day moving average of $31.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.0248 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. This is a boost from First Trust Growth Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

