Tucker Asset Management LLC Invests $33,000 in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVEM. FMR LLC increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 223.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $16,021,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 26,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 7,492 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $60.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.49 and its 200 day moving average is $61.27. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $55.65 and a one year high of $66.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.79.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

